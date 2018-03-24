Actor John Mahoney, who played many memorable roles in his lifetime, is probably best known for his iconic run as the dad on "Frasier." Now TMZ is reporting that the star has left behind millions of dollars and a long list of possible recipients.

Bernard Dowling, a friend of the "Say Anything" actor, "filed legal documents in Cook County, Illinois to open a probate case for his estate," according to TMZ. The estate is worth upwards of $5 million and about $300 thousand in real estate. There are reportedly 38 friends and relatives listed as potential benefactors.

The "Barton Fink" star passed away while in hospice care back in February. The official causes of death included lung cancer, brain disease and seizures, as well as he suffered from kidney disease and diabetes, according to the story first broken by TMZ.

Mahoney played the beloved curmudgeon father, Martin Crane, for 11 seasons on the hit show. He was 77 when he died.