'"Free Willy" actor Jason James Richter was arrested this week for domestic violence in California after an argument with his girlfriend allegedly turned physical.

TMZ reported that the child actor was arrested on Oct. 15 and spent two nights in jail in the San Fernando Valley.

According to the report, Jason and his girlfriend got into an augment in their home about one of her co-workers, as Jason apparently had inclinations that she was being unfaithful.

"Things escalated and Richter left, but returned a short time later," TMZ said.

Upon returning, the girlfriend apparently hid in the bedroom and locked the door. Jason allegedly broke the door down and she claims he pulled her into the living room.

The girlfriend eventually left the home several hours later and reported the alleged incident to police.

Those close to the actor told TMZ that the girlfriend told police that Jason "grabbed her" wrists, but the website said police never saw any visible marks on her.

The former actor was charged with one count of vandalism for breaking the door and another count of battery on a significant other with no physical injury. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

Jason found fame in the 90s after starring in "Free Willy" and its sequel "Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home." The first movie was a huge success, aided by the fact that Michael Jackson's "Will You Be There" was on the soundtrack.