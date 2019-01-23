Rapper Future is walking back on comments he made last week in which he claimed the NFL star is "not being a man" when it came to his wife, Ciara.

"We don't have no problems. It's a social media problem. No, I don't hate him. Totally not the deal," Future said on Russell on Wednesday on his Freebandz radio show, according to Us Weekly. "It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with Baby Future. I don't have nothing against [Russell] and I'm happy for them."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Future, who shares a son, Future Jr., with Ciara, whom Russell married in 2016, hasn't always had the best relationship the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. On Jan. 18, he certainly appeared to shade him during an interview with Beats 1 Radio, saying Russell does "exactly what [Ciara] tell him to do."

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The rapper added: "He not being a man in that position. You're not tellin' her, 'Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband. You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. Don't give that s—t no energy. It's about me. I'm taking care of everything."

Ciara and Russell never responded directly, but on Sunday the "1, 2 Step" singer seemed to allude to her ex on Instagram while wearing heels.

She captioned the image, "Rise Above."

Beef squashed?