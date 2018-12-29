Gabrielle Union doesn't need your unsolicited fashion advice — and if you give it, expect an epic response.

Amy Sussman / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, the 46-year-old actress gave her 11.7 million Instagram followers a preview of her upcoming clothing line.

"All my unfinished work/projects from 2018 looking at me as I prepare my vision board for 2019," she captioned the snap. "And a glimpse of my upcoming @nyandcompany eat/pray/love/travel/chill collection available next week!! Sneakers by @lining.official."

One of her followers wasn't feeling the look.

"Can you dress your age please?," one person trolled.

Gabrielle clapped back, "Oh I'd looooove to hear what you think is age appropriate." She sarcastically added, "Please give me allllll the age appropriate fashion advise [sic] I didnt know I needed in my life."

Many of her followers backed her and dismissed the hater.

Earlier this year, Gabby launched a partnership with the New York & Company brand.

This isn't the first time haters have voiced their opinions to her on social media. Earlier this month, Gabrielle also had to deal with online trolls, who criticized she and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, for using a surrogate to have a baby in November.

In an interview with Oprah, the NBA stud said, "I think for me the most hurtful thing was once we had our baby, and everyone started to talk about, 'Why is she in the bed holding a baby, why she got a gown on, why she acting like she just had a baby?'"