Ride or buy! George Clooney is giving up one of his prized Harley Davidson motorcycles, and the money raised will benefit the Homes For Our Troops non-profit group.

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

While the troops are bound to be happy, as will the new owner, Amal Clooney might be the happiest of all when the bike sells.

"Ever since George Clooney's motorcycle accident, his wife Amal has told him he's off two wheels for good," an eBay page for the motorcycle reads. "George just bought a brand new dresser Harley with only 25 MILES ON THE ODOMETER!— all yours if you win the bidding."

The page indicates that the new buyer will have to pick up the bike in Los Angeles, but, as an added bonus, George will sign the tank of the bike.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The eBay page also shows a photo of George and Amal on the Harley, and it makes it clear that 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Homes For Our Troops.

According to TMZ, George and his friend Jake Tapper of CNN have been planning the motorcycle donation for a month, and money raised from the sale will be used to help build custom homes for severely injured military veterans.

The bike, a Harley Davidson 2017 FLHTK Ultra Limited Series, carries a starting bid of $25,000 (it retails for about $28,000).

The sale of the bike comes about four months after George crashed on his scooter in Italy. He walked away with a few bumps and bruises, but no bones were broken.