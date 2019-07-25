"Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans has bought a home famous for being one of the Manson family murder sites.

The Los Angeles home was owned by Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969 when several of Charles Manson's followers brutally killed them — the murders came a day after Manson's followers murdered actress Sharon Tate.

According to multiple media outlets, the home, located in Los Angeles's Los Feliz area, listed for $1.98 million, and TMZ said Zak made an offer close to the asking price. The home sale is expected to close in September.

The 1,600 square foot home, which is very close to the famed "Hollywood" sign, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and has sweeping views of the city.

Zak, who's reportedly dating Holly Madison, told TMZ that he was attracted to the home because of not only its dark history, but also because much of the interior is still original from when it as built in 1922.

The home is situated on a slope and is surrounded by fruit trees, which provide both fruit and privacy, the home's listing agent, Robert Giambalvo, told the Washington Post.

"The grade level of the house is probably equal to or greater than the height of a two-story home," he said. "Even when you're standing at the gate you can hardly see the house. It has that grandeur feeling to it [as] you go up the driveway."

Over the years, multiple owners have upgraded the home.

Zac, a collector of things with a dark history attached to them, told TMZ the home is "the holy grail."