Ted Bundy's eyeglasses have a new view after a reality TV star purchased them for a whopping $50,000.

"Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans plans to showcase the bifocals at his Zak's Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, which houses a menagerie of bizarre and potentially haunted items.

Bundy is believed to have worn the glasses in 1978 when he abducted 12-year-old Kimberly Leach in Florida.

TMZ reported the pricey sale, and added that Zak also purchased an original brown evidence bag complete from the case, as well as the exhibit tag. The reality TV star also owns a crime scene photo showing the glasses inside a Volkswagen Beetle that Bundy stole and was driving around in.

Zak told TMZ that he plans to put the glasses on display behind a jail exhibit made with real jail bars.

"It's incredible to know that the eyes of pure evil looked out of these glasses at his victims and the pure hell of what these glasses saw," Zak said. "I shall forever keep them locked up inside my Haunted Museum's real jail exhibit where they belong!"

It's not known how many people Bundy actually killed, but he confessed to 30 homicides in seven states from 1974 and 1978. The real number of his victims is believed to be higher.

Bundy is has been getting renewed interest of late thanks to the Netflix series "Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes," as well as the upcoming high-profile biopic starring Zac Efron, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."