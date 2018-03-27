Gisele Bundchen has fairly easy access to the world's best fashion houses, but in her home, she doesn't even have the best closet.

Her husband, Tom Brady, is the fashion king under their family's roof.

While speaking to WSJ. Magazine, the supermodel, who describes herself as a "jeans and a T-shirt girl" said, "You should see our closets, it's so funny. I would say that he likes fashion more than I like fashion. I would say he's changed his haircut in one year more than I've changed in my whole life."

When it comes to change in Tom's professional life, Gisele said she'll leave that up to him.

"It's his decision, and he knows it. It wouldn't be fair any other way," she said when asked if he's considering retirement in the near future.

"I want him to be happy. Believe me, I've been with him when he's losing. Try to be with him after you have lost [Super Bowls]. I mean, I had my fair share, OK?," she said. "As long as he's happy, he's going to be a better father, he's going to be a better husband, and I just want him to be happy. I do have my concerns, like anyone would."

Tom will begin his 19th season with the Patriots this fall. Side note, be sure to pay close attention to what he's wearing to and from the games, because he apparently has a lot of clothing options.