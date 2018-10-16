She's got skin in the game! After E! News host Giuliana Rancic was declared cancer-free, she decided it was time to clean up her lifestyle, and that even included her beauty routine.

"I set out to find [beauty] products that were safe to use," she told Page Six. "To be honest, I had a hard time finding what I considered to be non-toxic skincare line that also treated the appearance of fine lines, discoloration and other skin issues."

Giuliana decided to take matters into her own hands, and she's now created her own skin care line, using her cancer battle as inspiration. The E! anchor, who has been cancer-free for seven years, named the line Fountain of Truth.

"Our definition of clean beauty is a focus on highly effective botanicals and extracts," she said, "and products that are made without parabens, phthalates, formaldehydes, sodium laurel sulfates or synthetic dyes, are not tested on animals, and are biodegradable."

Giuliana said she fashioned many of the products after Korean beauty lines, where products are supposedly more potent and easier for the skin to absorb.

"I think it's necessary for consumers to know exactly what's inside the products they are using," she said. "I think the most important thing is knowing that age is just a number, and what's more important is feeling happy. I feel good using clean skincare and can't imagine using anything else."

When Page Six asked the veteran newswoman about her beauty regrets, she deadpanned, "Where do I start?"

"My worst moment was getting an orange spray tan, cutting bangs and throwing on a tight leopard-print dress for a taping of 'Fashion Police' several years ago," she said. "It was awful, but we all get a good laugh looking back at that footage."