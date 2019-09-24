You know him as Gunther from the fictitious Central Perk, but you probably wouldn't recognize James Michael Tyler today.

NBC via Getty Images

The "Friends" star, the one who poured coffee for the cast, appeared on the United Kingdom's "This Morning" TV show, and he looked nothing like the man whose calling card was his signature white hair (Jennifer Aniston's character famously said it was "brighter than the sun").

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the beloved sitcom's first airing, James donned a "Friends" baseball hat. He also has a thin beard and wears glasses. Gunther, where have you gone?

Fans immediately took to social media to express their shock.

"Gunther doesn't look like Gunther?! That's crazy," one person said. Another added, "That guy wouldn't even win a gunther lookalike competition."

To be fair, James is somewhat used to this, since people often don't recognize him.

"People tell me to get out of the way at these Friends events and then they realize who I am and say 'Oh I'm sorry!,'" he said on Tuesday.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

James reminisced about the show, saying he didn't think his character was really going to be a mainstay.

"I wasn't aware of where it was going to go. It happened organically," he said. "It was going to be about a two episode arc in my mind but they kept it for ten years and I'm very grateful for that."

Despite his unrecognizable look, James still donned something familiar while appearing on "This Morning," wearing the red jacket that was part of Gunther's wardrobe in his first four episodes. He also wore a tie that was signed by the cast.

As for all those talks of a reboot, James is actually against it.

"Why mess with perfection?," he asked. "I don't know if a reboot would have the same weight or quality. They tied it up in a nice little bow."

James has been making the rounds to commemorate the "Friends" anniversary, even throwing out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs baseball game over the weekend.

Paul Beaty/AP/Shutterstock

The Cubs Twitter account had fun with the moment, writing, "The one where Gunther goes to a Cubs game. #Friends25."