Amid coronavirus concerns, Gwyneth Paltrow masked up while traveling to Europe.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a picture to Instagram that showed her wearing a mask on her face while trying to protect from infection.

"En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow's just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane," she captioned the selfie.

Gwyneth then joked about her role in the 2011 medical action thriller "Contagion" alongside Matt Damon, in which her character died from a deadly disease.

"I've already been in this movie," Gwyn joked. "Stay safe. Don't shake hands. Wash hands frequently."

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

The coronavirus has been tightening its grip in the world, as 80,000 people globally are said to be infected with the virus, which has caused 2,700 deaths. CNN reported on Wednesday that the virus has now spread to every continent except Antarctica.

The virus has actually sparked interest in "Contagion," as it jumped to No. 10 on the United States iTunes renting chart last month, The Daily Mail said. The 25-year-old film "Outbreak" also reentered the top 100.

Gwyneth's post caught the eye of her celebrity friends, with many urging her to stay safe.

"Do it girl," Brooklyn Decker wrote.

Chelsea Handler wrote, "You stay safe. Without you, who would have known about ice sold show shows???"