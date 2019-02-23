I see London, I see France, I see Drew Barrymore's giant underpants...

Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, shared a not-so-traditional 44th birthday tribute to longtime pal Drew Barrymore via Instagram on Friday, Feb. 22.

In the touching and cheeky post, which included a photo with celebrity friends Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and Lake Bell hanging out on a staircase, Gwyn mentioned some of the "Never Been Kissed" star's best attributes, like her affinity for wearing "giant underpants."

"The angel in all white," the Goop blogger began. "It's her birthday!!!!!!! @drewbarrymore we love you dearly. Your immense brain, the way you so perfectly articulate your unique thoughts, your propensity for giant underpants and the deep love and loyalty you have for your friends and daughters fill us with joy and inspiration!!"

Drew took the joke in stride, reposting the pic with a reply for Gwyn: "She said the sweetest things about me and my underwear and our friendship, and we have an amazing pack of women who love each other and love to share life with. So I just wanted to thank her! It was really my sister @camerondiaz who brought us together. But all the women in this photo @nicolerichie @oilandsalt @lonavigi @lakebell well we have known each other a long time! Everyone knows I love my kids and my girlfriends. That has been the main focus of of my life..."

More importantly, Drew revealed that she finally updated her undie drawer with less "parachute size" intimates.

"I also want to tell you that I got new underwear," she joked. "And they are actually smaller than the parachute size I used to have. You will be so proud of me! 44 is lookin good!"

Earlier in the day, Drew posted a makeup-free selfie to ring in her birthday. "44 and NEVER BETTER," she captioned the photo. "Go shorty, it's my birthday!"

The Flower Beauty founder has two daughters, Olive, 6, and Frankie, 4, with her ex husband, Will Kopelman.