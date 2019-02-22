Drew Barrymore is feeling fresh-faced at 44.

The actress took to social media on Friday to celebrate her birthday with a no-makeup selfie.

"44 and NEVER BETTER," she captioned the snap while donning a vintage California Angels t-shirt. "Go shorty, it's my birthday!"

Drew later joked about her age, posting a throwback photo from her younger days on the red carpet of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

"Seriously! I'm of age! #1982," she wrote.

Coincidentally, Drew donned makeup in the 37-year-old photo.

Although Drew has her own makeup line called Flower Beauty, she thinks less is more when it comes to cosmetics.

"My makeup has changed over the years. I'm a mom now, things are a little more subdued," the mother of two told "This Morning" last month.

At home, Drew has an even more low-key approach to makeup.

"I feel confident without makeup cause I wear makeup so much for my job. Sometimes I look in the mirror and think, 'Oh my god,' but it's nice to get away from vanity and just be yourself," she said. "A smile is better than any lipstick, when a woman is laughing or leaving a workout class, that trumps for me, and I mean the other trump!"

Carlos Tischler/REX/Shutterstock

Still, Drew's kids — Olive, 6, and Frankie, 4 — enjoy watching her get dolled up.

"My daughter has taken over, and will take a red lipstick and paint stripes on a face," Drew said. "She's so expressive and I just let her, but every parent knows what it's like to get schumtz off a kids face."