Drew Barrymore, once a wild child of the Hollywood scene, has changed with both age and motherhood, claiming she's "more subdued."

The actress, 43, recently sat down with This Morning to discuss her Flower Beauty makeup line and her children's love of cosmetics.

"My makeup has changed over the years. I'm a mom now, things are a little more subdued," the mother of two said.

At home, Drew has an even more low-key approach to makeup.

"I feel confident without makeup cos I wear makeup so much for my job. Sometimes I look in the mirror and think, 'Oh my god,' but it's nice to get away from vanity and just be yourself," she said. "A smile is better than any lipstick, when a woman is laughing or leaving a workout class, that trumps for me, and I mean the other trump!"

Still, Drew's kids — Olive, 6, and Frankie, 4 — enjoy watching her get dolled up.

"My daughter has taken over, and will take a red lipstick and paint stripes on a face," Drew said. "She's so expressive and I just let her, but every parent knows what it's like to get schumtz off a kids face."

Although Drew and the father of her children, Will Kopelman, split in 2016, she still praises him.

In an Instagram post in late 2017, she said her time with her ex was well worth it.

"And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again," she wrote alongside a picture of them in happier times. "After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It's not always easy and the point is...nothing in life is. But it doesn't mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!"