Halle Berry wanted to show off her newest film, "Kidnap," on July 31, but she didn't necessarily want to show off her body, but that's what happened.

While posing for pictures on the red carpet with Paramount Executive David Dinerstein, Halle's white blouse puffed out a little too much, revealing her lace nude-colored bra underneath.

Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Halle, who wore a camouflage skirt with the lacy top, didn't skip a beat during the accidental show of skin. In fact, she continued down the red carpet.

The easy-breezy red carpet was a far cry from the film she was promoting. In fact, she said that the set was so intense that she would drink red wine every night to unwind.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"I used to [drink red wine] every day after work. I need to get this off my mind!" she told ET Canada. "It's the best time of the night. I have earned a glass of wine based on all we go through as working moms in a day."

In the film, Halle's character is mother to Frankie, who is kidnapped during a day at the park. In real life, she's mother to Nahla, 9, and Maceo, 3. She told People magazine that the balancing act between being a hands-on mom and a working mom can be tough.

"You don't ever balance it completely," she said. "It's a constant struggle of a little more time there, a little more time here, and feeling a little bit guilty all the time."

Work, though, makes her a better parent, she said.

"Having careers and being fulfilled that way makes us better mothers," she said. "It makes us better able to operate in our careers with a sense of compassion and empathy that make us better businesswoman. We have to have them both and we have to keep trying to figure it out. And we get it wrong sometimes. And guess what, that is okay too."