"Happy Days" star Cathy Silvers had to be rescued and airlifted from mountain after breaking her leg during a hike in Santa Clarita, California.

Getty Images

Cathy, who played Jenny Piccalo on the popular sitcom, detailed the ordeal to TMZ, saying she and her new boyfriend were mountain biking through some canyons north of Los Angeles and they decided to take part in some rock climbing. However, while descending, she heard a loud pop and she was suddenly unable to walk.

Cathy, 58, and her man were in such a remote area that cell service didn't work, so he had to carry her downhill for an hour before they could call 911. Still, it took several more hours before search and rescue were able to locate Cathy. After the actress and her boyfriend were finally spotted, a helicopter transported her to an area hospital.

"Her pain was almost unbearable during the hours long ordeal," TMZ said, adding that she broke two bones and was put in a leg cast.

Walt Disney Television via Getty

Incidentally, the mountain rescue occurred on the Cathy's second date with the man. She said he's certainly getting a third date after the ordeal.