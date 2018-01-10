Harvey Weinstein was verbally and physically attacked by an intoxicated man at an Arizona restaurant on Jan. 9, according to a new report.

TMZ reports that the disgraced former studio head had just finished eating dinner with his sober coach at Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort when the incident happened.

While Harvey was eating dinner, two men sat a table adjacent to his. One of the men, named Steve, spoke to TMZ about the evening, claiming he approached Harvey, praised him and asked if he could take a photo with him. He claimed Harvey was belligerent and declined to photo op. The manager of the restaurant, however, had an entirely different account, telling the website that the two men, not Harvey, were the ones out of hand.

Harvey was "very sweet" about declining the photo, the manager said, even telling Steve, "I'd rather not take a picture right now." Harvey and Steve even shook hands, the manager claimed.

The two groups eventually finished dinner at the same time. Steve admitted to TMZ that he had "quite a bit to drink" and told his friend to start recording on his cell phone, implying that he was going to do something. Video, obtained by TMZ, shows the man hitting Harvey in the face twice, using foul language and telling Harvey in no uncertain terms to leave the restaurant. Harvey stumbles a bit and looks at the man in confusion, but he did not retaliate.

Surrounding diners seemed to not even notice the short-lived incident.

The man who filmed the incident allegedly asked Harvey if he wanted to call police, but the former Hollywood head honcho declined.