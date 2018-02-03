"Glee" star Heather Morris posted a sad poem to her Instagram just about midnight on Saturday. In the caption was a broken heart emoji and "#markwaynesalling. "

WENN

Salling took his own life while awaiting sentencing, after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Because of a plea deal, he was expected to receive four to seven years in prison.

Salling, 35, was arrested back in December of 2015, after a search warrant served on his home in Sunland, California led Federal Investigators to find more than 25,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography on computers and thumb drives. Some content depicted children as young as three years old, according to court documents.

💔 #markwaynesalling A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh) on Feb 2, 2018 at 11:32pm PST

The ex-Glee actor was found in a Los Angeles riverbed in a remote area of Big Tujunga Canyon, just a few miles away from his home in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. The cause of death was asphyxia by hanging, suicide," a coroner's spokesman told USA Today.

The quote Morris posted is by R.M. Drake, and reads: "One day you'll make peace with your demons, and the chaos in your heart will settle flat. And maybe for the first time in your life, life will smile right back at you and welcome you home."