Heidi Montag died and came back to the life. Literally.

The former "The Hills" star famously underwent 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day in 2009. That nearly ended her life, she revealed to Paper magazine.

"Spencer [Pratt] thought he lost me. I died for a minute. With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn't want to leave my side. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme," Heidi said.

She recalled, "My security guards called Spencer and told him, 'Heidi's heart stopped. She's not going to make it.' And I easily could've. Cutting yourself up isn't something I'd recommend, and Demerol isn't anything to play around with."

At that time, Heidi admitted to being "obsessed" with transforming her body in an artificial way. Now, nine years later, she realizes the mistakes she made.

"A lot of positive things came out of that. I had to look at myself in the mirror every day healing, and be like, 'What did I do to myself? How did I get here? What is going on?'" she says. "I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life, to realize what was important to me."

In fact, the former "The Hills" star barely recognizes the person she once was. Who was she? She admits to be someone who risked her "own life for vanity."

Those days are long gone. What's important to her now is her husband, Spencer, and their son, Gunnar.

"I've always wanted a family. I've been with Spencer for 11 years now, so I told him, 'You had me alone for 10 straight years.' We have a great marriage, and it was the perfect time for us to move into this next chapter," she said. "Gunner's given me a whole new strength that I didn't know. I feel like I am stronger than I've ever been emotionally. At the end of the day, I'm his mom, and that's my main priority."