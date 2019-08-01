Heidi Montag has baby fever, but she needs to make sure someone else is on board before having a second child… MTV.

While chatting briefly with Page Six TV, Heidi said she and her husband, Spencer Pratt, are conferring with the network to figure out the timing of a pregnancy.

"I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, 'Right around January!' " she said. "That's when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly, because we're not filming."

The fact that Speidi is thinking of expanding the family isn't surprising. In June, Heidi told her husband that she wants another child.

"I was thinking we should start trying for another baby," she said in a promo for "The Hills: New Beginnings."

Spencer responded simply by saying, "Whoa!"

The couple welcomed son Gunner in October 2017.

"When we started filming ['The Hills: New Beginnings'], Heidi was a very, very intense-attachment parent," Spencer told Us Weekly. "I'm sure some would say extreme, but to me, it was just being a super-mom."

He continued: "She had not left Gunner even for five seconds for, like, almost a year to that point. That was a major adjustment and process for her. To be honest, if it [weren't] for 'The Hills,' I don't know if she would have ever left Gunner's side."