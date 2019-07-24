Not long after Stephanie Pratt called her brother "evil," Heidi Montag seems to have responded by quoting scripture.

"Don't be hateful to people, just because they are hateful to you. Rather, be good to each other and to everyone else," she wrote on her faith-based Instagram. "1 Thessalonians 5:15 Thank you Jesus, I needed this word and guidance. Deliver and help us Lord."

The words from "Hills: New Beginnings" star came after Stephanie unloaded on Heidi's husband, Spencer Pratt.

"Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here," she wrote on Instagram.

She later accused Heidi of leaking sex tape rumors about Lauren Conrad during the original run of "The Hills."

"Omg and Heidi — I have no words for how evil you truly are," Stephanie wrote. "You had no choice [but] to admit all of the lies you've been spewing about me was for a magazine cover. And for real, WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being — and to your BEST FRIEND?"

She later added that Heidi is "truly a hideous person."

Stephanie's tirade also called out other "Hills" co-stars, but her distaste was clearly centered on her brother and sister-in-law. In June, before the MTV show's reboot aired, Spencer said his sister was "fake as hell."