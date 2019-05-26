Henry Cavill loves his dog, Kal, more than anything. Kal -- who makes frequent appearances on Henry's Instagram feed -- is always by the British actor's side, even when he's working.

@henrycavill / Instagram

But the gorgeous black-and-white American Akita recently went rogue while Henry was in the makeup trailer on a new project and ended up injuring himself after a wild chase with a curious cat went wrong.

Henry shared the story -- and revealed the innovative way he's helping his furry best friend get around as he heals -- in a May 25 Instagram post with two photos of their new mode of transportation.

"Allow me to explain.....yesterday, while I was in hair and make up and Kal was in his usual place, sitting by the open door watching the world go by, a brave member of the house cat species, decided to venture close...totally unbeknownst to me. After hearing the initial explosion of noise as Kal launched himself from the trailer," Henry began.

"I was up and out of my seat, doing my best not to send my surprised make up artist, Ailbhe, flying. My feet hit the ground outsider the make-up trailer to the chorus of various pleas for Kal to stop," he continued. "What ensued was a chase to rival the likes of the Helicopter chase in Mission Impossible. Cat versus Dog, Dog versus every single obstacle the cat managed to place in-between it and my charging hound."

Neither animal was willing to give up. "Walls, fences, hay bails, pigs and people. Hot on their heels and trying to judge which direction they would go next so I could intercept Kal, I zigged when I should have zagged. Cat went left, I went right. Cat went into a barn and Kal followed," Henry explained. "The next time I see Kal he has a mouthful of dirt, and a chest covered in mud."

Ultimately, the cat was OK, albeit frightened and exhausted. Kal, however, didn't fare as well. "You'll be please to know that the cat made it free, but looked about 30 years older," Henry continued. "Unfortunately my action dog, much like all the great action stars of our time, came out with an injury. A strained shoulder, which he is struggling to walk on."

Henry carried his gorgeous beast to his hotel room to rest, but realized that wouldn't work every time Kal needed to move around so he got creative and secured a luggage cart to push his dog around. "Last night I carried him to my room, which, while very cute looking, wasn't so practical," he explained. "So today, I introduce Kal's newest ride, his royal chariot, I just hope he doesn't get too used to it. #ActionKal #KingKal."

The "Mission: Impossible" franchise actor, who adopted Kal in 2014, will next star in "The Witcher" for Netflix, which is set to hit the streaming service in late 2019.