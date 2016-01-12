Here comes… the bride!

The 16-year-daughter of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star Mama June is getting married.

Pumpkin, real name Lauryn Mychelle Shannon, got engaged to her boyfriend of 9 months, Joshua Efird, over the Christmas holiday, according to reports.

Josh, TMZ said, got down on one knee, ring in hand, on Dec. 23 during dinner at a seafood restaurant.

Mama June apparently approves of her future son-in-law.

The celebrity website said the young couple is planning to abstain from sex until they are married. (For the record, the age of consent in Georgia is 16, so the couple isn't legally forced to refrain from hitting the sheets.)

The couple said it will likely be two years before walking down the aisle.

Since getting together, Pumpkin has used social media to gush over her man.

In December she posted a snap of her beau and quoted lyrics from Front Porch Step's song "A Lovely Mess" in speaking about him.

"Darling I May Not Be Everything You Want, But I Will Give You All I Have. I Promise I'll Spend My Life, Just Trying To Make You Feel Alive," she wrote, " Cause You Are Broken And I Am Such A Wreck, I Think We Make A Lovely Mess @josh_efird."

On their 8 month anniversary, she posted a silly picture of her man to Instagram and implied that these two had been discussing marriage.

"Happy 8 Months To The Most Amazing & Important Man In My Life. Baby The Day I First Met You Was A Blessing Because I Was In A Tough Spot I Didn't Believe In Love Anymore And I Thought No One Would Ever Love Me," she said. "But Since That Day You Proved Me Wrong, Because You Love Me Unconditionally & Care For Me So Much. Your Flaws Are The Best Part About You."

She continued, "You've Loved Me When It Was Impossible For Me To Love Myself. You've Shown Me What It Truly Feels Like To Have Someone By Your Side When Things Got Testy For Me. I Couldn't Have Dream Of A Better Guy Because Baby Your The Best. Now I Can't Make It Seem To Everyone That We Are Perfect Because Honestly We've Had Our Problems From Good To Bad But You've Still Manage To Be By My Side No Matter How Bad Our Problems Were.

"You've Also Shown Me That I'm Able To Handle Whatever Life Throws At Me. Although We've Had Our Problems You've Never Once Gave Up Or Said Enough Was Enough. I'm Thankful For You, Because Without You I Wouldn't Have Done The Things I've Done Without You By My Side. You're My Shoulder To Cry On, My Heart , My World, And Most Importantly Your Are The Very Best Of Me. I Love You Sweetheart & I'm Beyond Ready For These Months To Turn Into Years."