Following recent troubling behavior by Mama June, Honey Boo Boo's money is being protected from her.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

According to a report in TMZ, an attorney intervened on behalf of Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, after the family was worried her mother, June Shannon, might drain her accounts to fund her own destructive lifestyle, so they wanted to protect the former "Toddlers and Tiaras" star.

The family was concerned that June might use her 13-year-old daughter's cash for casino trips with her boyfriend Geno Doak or to support their drug habit, in light of their arrest for crack cocaine possession earlier this year.

The reality star's older sister Pumpkin, whose real name is Lauryn Thompson, will have some access to the money. However, the 19-year-old will need to show proof that any funds removed from the account were for her sister's needs and benefit, while she serves as a de facto guardian and houses her. The two have been living together as their mother's house became unstable.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

On the finale of Mama June's "Not to Hot," which aired in May, the family tried to help their mother during an intervention, with the kids begging her to enter a treatment facility so she can work on herself and watch her grandchildren grow up. June was defensive and refused to seek the attention she needed.

"I think the intervention took a lot out of us. It was rough," Pumpkin recalled of the intervention. "June is not in her total right frame of mind, which means she's unpredictable. If she bolts and we let her out of our sight, we don't know when we'll see her again."

"I've lost myself completely and I know that," Mama June said in a previously unaired clip that was show during the finale. "I've lost who I was about. I don't want to get up out of bed. I don't want to get my hair done. I don't want to do my nails."