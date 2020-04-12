Bethenny Frankel's mouth is getting her in trouble.

According to a new report by Page Six, Bravo executives or many of Bethenny's former "The Real Housewives of New York" castmates are upset with her recent comments about the show and its ratings.

In a recent chat with Extra, Bethenny, who twice was a full-time cast member on the reality show before quitting last August, said, "The ratings overall in television have never been higher and perhaps the ratings on 'Real Housewives' aren't doing well because it's sort of not maybe the content that is inspiring people to do what they need to do right now."

Many of Bethenny's fiercest supporters took issue with the perceived dig.

"We all can't believe she's out there bashing the show when the ratings are good and she's proclaimed to have moved on when she decided to leave the franchise," a "Housewives" insider told Page Six. "I know the ladies only wish her more success with her new show than she had with the last one!"

In 2013, the reality TV star and Skinny Girl founder launched a talk show called "Bethenny." It lasted one season. She's now working on a new reality show for HBO Max called "The Big Shot."

A separate source shaded Bethenny and questioned why she would take a potshot at the franchise.

"As much as Bethenny pretends to be a producer, creator, mogul and even philanthropist she will always be a 'Real Housewife' and reality star," the source said. "She was a no-one before 'RHONY' — why would someone be so desperate as to bash the franchise that built her brand? Andy [Cohen] is livid!"

Some have said Bethenny's comments were essentially retaliation for comments "Housewives" star Luann de Lesseps recently said. While on Rob Shuter's "Naughty but Nice" show, Luann maintained the current "Housewives" season was the best yet because Bethenny left the show. "Bethenny who?," she said.

A rep for Bethenny told Page Six, "She wishes everyone at Bravo well."