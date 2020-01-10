"The Real Housewives of Dallas" star Brandi Redmond has checked herself into a wellness clinic amid a racism scandal.

Michael Larsen/Bravo

The news comes after a fan complained on Instagram that Brandi was MIA from her "Weekly Dose of BS" podcast.

"Brandi has checked in to a wellness center to reflect and better herself. She will be back with us next week," the program's official account replied. "We support her on this journey of healing and ask that you join us in that!"

Us Weekly later confirmed the news.

For most of the week, the reality TV star had been fighting back against claims that she's racist after a video from 2017 resurfaced that seemed to show her mocking Asian people. In the video, Brandi said with an accent: "They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty."

"A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity," she tweeted on January 4. "I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions."