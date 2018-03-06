Sharon Osbourne may owe her life to Robin Williams -- at least that's what she and her family think.

In a surprising admission on the Osbourne family's podcast, Jack and Kelly Osbourne recalled how the late comedian helped Sharon during her battle with colon cancer in 2002.

"It was not a very fun time for at all for anyone," Jack said. "Probably the least amount of fun for Mom."

Kelly said the Osbourne matriarch had all but thrown in the towel when her hair began to fall out and she decided she no longer wanted to go through with her chemo treatments.

"Mom was lying in this bedroom that she had curtained off. It was pitch black," Kelly said. "She hadn't gotten out of bed for like a week. Mom's dog had to go to the hospital because she was dehydrated. Mom was dehydrated. And we couldn't get her to go back to finish he chemo."

It was then that Ozzy Osbourne had an idea to bring joy back into Sharon's life. The plan involved Sharon hanging out with the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star.

"Dad said laughter is the best medicine," Kelly said. "And organized for Robin to come over and make mom laugh. And he just dropped everything. Came over to the house. Got in bed with mom. I just remember sitting at the bottom of the stairs and we went from crying, not knowing what to do, to peeing ourselves laughing because we could hear mom upstairs in her room laughing with Robin. The next day it changed everything and mom went back to chemo."

Sharon praised the funnyman for his selflessness, calling him, "one of the nicest genuine people that you could ever meet, just such a good man, a good, good man."

Unfortunately Robin committed suicide in August 2014. He was 63.