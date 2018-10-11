Now that a judge has ruled that "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice will be deported to his native Italy when he's released from prison next spring, Bravo is figuring out how to handle the news on the reality show's upcoming season, which his wife, Teresa Giudice, has already filmed.

Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"It's premiering Nov. 7, so the season's already shot," a network insider told Page Six, "I don't know if they will add anything along the way."

"[The] season starts [airing] in four weeks, so they're going to have to address it," another insider told Page Six.

Bravo declined to comment to Page Six.

It also remains unclear how Teresa -- who has yet to comment -- will publicly address the news. On Oct. 10 -- the day news of the ruling emerged -- E! News reported that she was heartbroken. "Teresa is devastated at the news that Joe will be deported to Italy," a source told E! "Even though she always knew this was a possible outcome, Teresa convinced herself that Joe wouldn't be deported."

According to TMZ, sources claim Teresa has "zero interest" in uprooting her life and moving to Italy, explaining that relocating to another country where Joe hadn't lived since he was an infant would be a culture shock to their four school-aged girls.

Back in January, Teresa seemed at least open to the idea of moving to Italy if Joe got deported when she told Bravo's Andy Cohen, "I mean, Italy's a beautiful place to live. I wouldn't mind, you know, I'm just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that's what's going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can."

Matthew Kolken, an immigration attorney and member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association's Board of Governors, told Page Six that Joe's chances of returning to America after deportation might hinge on his ability to get a solid job here.

Julio Cortez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Joe (whose real name is Giuseppe), is currently serving a 41-month sentence for fraud, which is a "crime of moral turpitude" or "aggravated felony" under U.S. law, the lawyer, who doesn't represent the Giudices, explained to Page Six. "Even with a single conviction, they are admissible for life," he said. "Even very small, minor violations of U.S. criminal law or any criminal law can result in a permanent bar of readmission to the United States."

The immigration expert further explained, "If he was going to start a new business in the U.S. or if he has an offer of employment, it's very likely he could come back to work or develop or direct a business on a temporary basis. There could potentially be a non-immigrant waiver, which is a temporary visa to visit or work at a business."

It's unknown if having a job on "RHONJ" would be considered the right kind of business to get Joe back to America to be with his family.

Joe is set to be released from Pennsylvania's FCI Allenwood prison on March 14, 2019, per Bureau of Prisons records.

"Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief," the judge announced at Joe's hearing, according to RadarOnline. "Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law."