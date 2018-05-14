Meghan Markle is a household name these days, but she was fairly unmemorable on the TV show that gave her her start.

In 2006 and 2007, Meghan was a "case girl" on "Deal or No Deal," which was hosted by Howie Mandel. As harsh as it is to say, she made no impression on the host.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"To be honest, I don't even remember her. I don't. I don't," he told E! News. "I'd like to say I do."

Howie said he's seen a lot of pictures of Meghan as a "case girl," so he knows she's worked on the show, but his memory is a wasteland when it comes to the royal-to-be. However, he joked that he's essentially taking credit for her royal trajectory.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I believe that that's always the previous step to royalty—you're a case holder and then you're a duchess," he said. "I said to her, 'You start with Howie. You move to Harry. Howie to Harry.'"

While many are expected to watch the royal vows on May 19, Howie won't be one of them.

"I feel shunned I was not invited. I gave her her start. I'm not gonna watch," he quipped. "I will not be watching."

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Someone else who may be watching, rather than participating, is Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr. The 73-year-old is currently dealing with the fallout from selling pictures of himself getting ready for the wedding to a paparazzi agency.

Thomas spoke to TMZ on May 14, and Meghan's dad said he was no longer attending the royal wedding because he doesn't want to embarrass her or the royal family.