Even in death, Hugh Hefner is making sure his loved ones stay on the straight and narrow... that is, if they want a piece of his fortune.

FayesVision/WENN.com

The Blast obtained a copy of the Playboy magnate's trust. In it, there's a section titled "Substance Abuse." There, Hugh specifies that if any of his beneficiaries turn to the bottle or drugs, they are cut off. He stipulates that a beneficiary's access to the trust will be terminated if that person "frequently uses or consumes any illegal substance, or is clinically dependent upon the use of alcohol or any other legal drug." The trustees, he said, will determine if a person is adhering to his request.

There are five people listed as beneficiaries to his estate: His kids -- David, Kristy, Cooper and Marsden -- and also his widow, Crystal Harris.

The trust said that heirs can even request a drug test if they suspect a fellow heir of abusing drugs or alcohol. The Blast said that a person could earn their distribution privileges back if they attend treatment, are sober for a year and are responsible enough to take care of themselves.

Rex USA

Hef rarely drank alcohol, especially in his older age. He also despised drugs.

In an interview with Interview Magazine in 2012, Hugh said, "I've hated cocaine from the very outset. I've seen cocaine as a very, very hurtful drug. It changes people's personalities. It is one of the most habit-forming drugs and I've seen it seriously hurt the lives of a number of friends."

About alcohol, he added, "What I have to say about alcohol and tobacco is that it kills people."

The legendary Playboy founder originally intended for his longtime secretary, Mary O'Connor, to be his lone trustee, but she passed away in 2013. The Blast said Hef's sons will assume control when they turn 30.