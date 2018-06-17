Amandla Stenberg has come out as gay.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

In an Instagram post on Saturday, June 16, the "Hunger Games" actor shared a portrait photo of themself with rainbow colored hair and a colorful trench coat.

"OUT & PROUD," the 19-year-old wrote. "So happy to say the words Yep, I'm Gay in official print."

In the post, Stenberg explained that they did an interview with Wonderland magazine which provided a "safe space to come out." During the interview they discussed "gay sobbing, first encounters with lesbian masturbation, queer icons, Toni Morrison, disillusionment as a critical step, the art I've been working on, and the films that I have coming out this year."

"I'm grateful for how being gay has afforded me this ability to experience and understand love and sex, and therefore life, in an expansive and infinite way," Stenberg says in the magazine's summer issue, on newsstands now and available Monday online. "The continual process of unlearning heteronormativity and internalized homophobia can be difficult, but one of the biggest blessings lies in the magic that comes from having to understand love outside the confines of learned heterosexual roles."

In 2016, Stenberg came out as bisexual on Snapchat. The actor, best known for playing Rue in the 2012 "Hunger Games" film explained, "It's a really, really hard thing to be silenced and it's deeply bruising to fight against your identity and to mold yourself into shapes that you just shouldn't be in."

They later identifed as non-binary, sharing a preference for gender-neutral pronouns, saying, "I tend to believe that gender as we've set it up in current-day society doesn't actually exist."