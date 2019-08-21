If the "Fast & Furious" franchise made you feel the need for speed, Netflix is about to give you the reality TV show of your racing dreams.

On Aug. 21, the streaming giant debuts a new unscripted 10-episode race-driving obstacle-course show, "Hyperdrive," which follows racers from around the world on a journey to crown the best driver. You'll see drivers take the track on a multitude of different courses in modified cars as you also see what it takes to get to the top. Charlize Theron serves as an executive producer on the show, and there's even more girl power in the form of star contestant Brittany Williams, one of the top drifter drivers to come out of Texas.

Brittany lives and breathes racing -- so much so that she even got married at a drifting competition! Her husband now works alongside her as she competes. We chatted with the fearless driver about everything from "Hyperdrive" to being successful in a male-dominated sport. Check out the interview below and be sure to tune into "Hypderdrive" on Netflix.

@Hyperdrive / Courtesy of Netflix

Wonderwall.com: Tell us a little bit about the path you took from starting out in car racing to landing a spot on the show. What was the journey like?

Brittany Williams: Long! The production company actually contacted me about the show two years before filming [began]. And it was something you just had to throw blind faith into, because they couldn't really tell me anything about the show other than it was going to be a racing competition like nothing I'd ever seen before. So of course... I said yes! I'm all about seizing opportunities and adventure whenever possible!

WW: What's it like being one of only a few women in a male-dominated field?

BW: One thing I really love about motorsports is that it's one of the only times that women can compete against men on an equal playing field. There's no "men's team" and "women's team." On the track, no matter what sort of track it is, you're a driver. Just like the guy or girl in the car next to you.

WW: Do you have any advice for women trying to break into the sport?

BW: Never let anything or anyone stand between you and your passion. Ever. And with motorsports, all it takes is seat time -- the more time you have behind the wheel, the faster you'll improve. Even the pros had to learn what a clutch kick was at one point!

WW: What was the most surprising part of participating in "Hyperdrive"?

BW: I never expected to become such great friends with all of the competitors. Total strangers, from around the world, and we all still talk to each other on almost a daily basis. Heck, I've even visited several of them in their home countries since we finished filming!

WW: How did your husband support you during your time on "Hyperdrive"?

BW: Kevin, my husband, joined me on "Hyperdrive" as my spotter. Not only was he my eyes and ears, helping me navigate the obstacles during my time on the track, but he was also my stress-reliever. The more fun I'm having, the better I drive. And with he and I together, we can turn just about any stressful situation into the time of our lives.

WW: Tell us about the design on your car from the show -- what does it mean to you?

BW: The galaxy vinyl wrap started as something really fun and flashy, a way to make my car stand out among the rest. But it quickly snowballed into something of a lifestyle, where I now own too many galaxy-print clothes to count! Honestly, I just love bright colors and fun designs!

WW: What's been your scariest moment behind the wheel?

BW: I've actually wrecked my car a few times drifting, one of which totally destroyed the passenger side of my vehicle! But none of those moments compare to the experience I had on "Hyperdrive"'s rail slide!

WW: What's up next for you?

BW: Cars. It's always been, and probably always will be, something to do with cars. Drifting, off-roading, car shows, just about anything and everything automotive-related. My life literally revolves around cars, and I wouldn't have it any other way!

"Hyperdrive" was created by production companies Denver & Delilah Productions and Whalerock Industries (which also produces Wonderwall.com), with executive producers Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix.