David Bowie's daughter is officially an adult, and her supermodel mom couldn't help but celebrate in a very social and apropos way.

Getty Images North America

On Alexandria Zahra Jones 18th birthday, Iman posted 18 photos of her daughter, all of them captioned, "#LEXIZAHRA #HBD18 @lexi.zahra," and all of them in black and white.

The images posted by Iman show Lexi throughout her life. In some of the pictures Lexi is a young child, while others appear to be snapped more recently.

#LEXIZAHRA #HBD18 @lexi.zahra A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Aug 15, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Perhaps the most heartwarming image of the 18 was the first that Iman shared on Aug. 15 — the picture showed Lexi as a baby sleeping in her father's arms.

#LEXIZAHRA #HBD18 @lexi.zahra A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Aug 15, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

The "Heroes" singer is never that far from Lexi either. Earlier this year, the teenager got a tattoo on her forearm of a crescent moon wrapped around the words, "Daddy xxx," followed by 1947-2016.

Love you💜 '47-'16 A post shared by Lexi Jones (@lexi.zahra) on Mar 27, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

Iman got the same tattoo on her ankle.

Happy birthday, Lexi.