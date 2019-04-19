Bravo, Andy Cohen, bravo!

The "Watch What Happens Now" host shut down the Internet on Friday after posting a throwback image of himself in Greece in 1992 while rocking a ponytail and, yes, a Speedo.

"Mykonos, pre-Lohan Beach Club!," he captioned the amazing image, adding the hashtags "90s fashion" and "get the look."

Andy's look sparked a slew of hilarious responses from his famous friends.

"Once you go Greek…," John Stamos said. "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"s star Lisa Rinna called him "Big daddy!"

Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris said he looked like a, "Grecian delite."

Other "Housewives" stars and alums commented with fire and heart-eye emojis.

"That speedo doh," Meghan Edmonds noted with several emojis to indicate her amusement.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

One day prior to his attention-grabbing image, Andy opened up to Jimmy Fallon about being a first-time father to son, Benjamin.

"I worry that I'm going to squeeze him too hard," Andy said, noting that the "journey" has been "great."

There have been some hiccups.

"There was also a stroller situation. I was putting him in the Baby Bjorn at first," Andy told Jimmy. "This stroller was sitting there kind of taunting me in the corner of the room. I was kind of freaked out about the stroller. I thought I'm going to look so weird pushing a stroller… it just seemed odd to me."