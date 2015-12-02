Despite a near twenty year age gap, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother could pass for twins!

The mother-daughter duo were spotted on the sand during a family vacation in Hawaii over Thanksgiving weekend, where they both flaunted their phenomenal beach bodies.

Jada, 44, looked immaculate in a form-fitting black swimsuit while her lithe 62-year-old mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones defied her age in Daisy Dukes and a bikini top.

The former "Gotham" star's mom made similar headlines back in December 2014 when Jada posted a snap of her emerging from the ocean sporting a six-pack (see last picture slide).

At the time, Jada captioned the impressive photograph: "Willow took this shot of her grandmother, my mother, emerging from the ocean today. She is 61! I wanna be her when I grow up:)"

During her day at the beach, mother-of-two Jada was also joined by her daughter Willow, 15, and son Jaden, 17.

Wearing a halter swimsuit, complete with a cheeky high-cut bottom, she paired the beachside look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, and kept her hair tied up.

Son Jaden also raised eyebrows during the Smith family beach session, showing off his abs and rocking a striped pair of swimtrunks while dad Will, 47, was also believed to be on the trip.

Earlier this year, Will took to Facebook to blast persistent rumors his 18-year marriage was on the rocks.

The "Men In Black" star posted in August: "Under normal circumstances, I don't usually respond to foolishness. (Because it's contagious) But, so many people have extended me their 'deepest condolences' that I figured - 'What the hell... I can be foolish, too!' So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness... Jada and I are... NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!"

Daughter Willow also spoke out about the rumors, tweeting that same week: "The media thinks my parents are getting divorced like every second hahaha!"