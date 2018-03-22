James Corden will always remember the time that Mariah Carey kept him waiting for hours and hours because he has a memento from inside her home to remember it by. Correction, he stole a memento from inside her home to remember it by.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The late night host made the admission on "Late Late Show" while playing a truth-or-dare style game called "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts." In the game, a guest asks him an outrageous question and he has to tell the truth or eat a disgusting item.

On March 21, John Boyega asked James if he ever stole anything before. James had the choice to answer the question or eat a thousand-year-old egg.

"This is completely true and I've never told anyone this -- I once stole a candle from Mariah Carey's house," he said. "These candles, they say 'Mariah Carey' and there's a butterfly on them. And we had gone to film this Christmas Carpool Karaoke and I went to her house because we were going to film it from there."

Omar Vega/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Once there, he experienced Mariah's legendary tardiness.

"We were supposed to film at 3, and I was told, 'Get there at 4 and she'll probably be ready,'" he recalled. "And then I waited just in her living room until about 6:30 just on my own, and thought, 'Well, I'm going to take this candle for my time, and I still have it today."

James then offered an apology to the diva for his thievery.

"I'm sorry, Mariah," he said, "but you had loads."

Mariah, it seems, had loads of time to get ready, too.