Jane Fonda had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip, she revealed.

While wearing a bandage on her lip, Jane spoke during the AOL BUILD Series on Monday.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

"I just want to explain the bandage," she said. "I just had a cancer taken from my lip. I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it's fine. I just want to explain it. I don't normally go around like this."

She then joked, "The world is falling apart. What's a lip?"

Jane, 80, was joined at the AOL series by her "Grace and Frankie" castmate Lily Tomlin.

The acting legend seemed a bit self-conscious about the bandage, covering her mouth as paparazzi photographed her walking into the AOL studio in New York City.

BACKGRID

Reports speculate that Jane had basal-cell carcinoma, which is the most common form of skin cancer.