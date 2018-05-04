Rejected, in reality! January Jones is an avid reality TV fan, so when she turned 40 years old, she wanted her celebration to intersect with one of her favorite shows. Instead, she got the cold shoulder.

While speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, the actress recalled that she really wanted to have her birthday at Pump, the restaurant often featured on "Vanderpump Rules" and owned by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump. But, in trying to arrange the Jan. 5 party, no one called her back. Actually, no one called back anyone from her inner circle.

"My publicist called. My best friend called. We called and called and called and called," she told Yahoo Lifestyle. "It was over the holidays, but still. No one responded. One time I called, I got a girl and she's like: 'We'll call you back.' Nothing. I called back again, no response."

She even enlisted the help of Bravo scion Andy Cohen and got the general manager's number, but "the guy wouldn't call me back."

After getting telephone silence, January eventually decided to keep the Bravo tie in and celebrated her birthday at "Top Chef" winner Michael Voltaggio's Los Angeles restaurant Ink. Well. She even posted a few photos from the party with the chef.

However, after getting denied countless times, January decided she still needed Pump to know they screwed up.

"Around New Year's, I was going out to dinner and I said, 'You know what, I'm going into Pump,'" she said. "I walked in there and I was like Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman.' I was like: 'Tried to call ya. Guess what, I'm not having my birthday party here. Big mistake. Big. Huge.'"

Some of the staffers tried to make amends.

"They were like, 'What? I'm so sorry. OMG. We can arrange it.' I said: 'Too late. Already having it at a different venue,'" she recalled. "So I was like peeved at them."

Still, she hasn't totally 86'd Pump from her dining options, and she even said that she'd be willing to do her "half birthday" there if "Pump" took care of the bill.

"Yes, they owe me," she joked. "So to answer your question, yes, I've been to Pump many times, and Sur, but way before [Vanderpump Rules started to air in 2013]. And, yeah, I tried to have a birthday party there."