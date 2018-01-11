Jeff Bridges' home could be a total loss after mudslides ripped through his neighborhood.

Eugene Powers/WENN.com

"Our home has been severely damaged, but we are safe, and so thankful for that and for the first responders who are working tirelessly to save people," he tweeted on Jan. 11. "We are heartbroken over the loss of lives in our community. Your prayers and best wishes are most appreciated."

"The Big Lebowski" star lives behind Oprah Winfrey, who's home was also affected by mudslides. In a video posted to Instagram on Jan. 9, she pointed to a neighbor's home behind hers and said it was "gone." That home, TMZ said, was Jeff's.

The Oscar-winning actor bought the 3,300 square foot home in the ritzy Montecito area three years ago for $6.8 million. As of now, the extensive debris makes it too difficult to access the damages, according to reports.

Ellen DeGeneres also lives in the area.

"I work in L.A. but I consider Montecito my home," she said on her show. "I live there, Oprah lives there. It's not just a wealth community. It's filled with a lot of different types of people from all backgrounds."

"There are people who are missing family members. They're finding people and bodies," she added. "You hear the word mudslides and you have no idea the impact that it has. But after the largest fire in California history, it's catastrophic, it's beyond recognizable."

Lia Toby/WENN.com

Oprah told told Ellen, "It's as devastating as it can be."

Thus far, reports indicate that 100 homes have been destroyed, and the slides have killed at least 17 people, but others are still missing.