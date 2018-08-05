"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans, 26, took her custody battle to Twitter this week.

She fired back at her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, 30, who recently tried to get full custody of their son Kaiser, 4, out of concern for his safety.

"If you're so 'concerned' about your son why haven't you call him to see how he's been lately," Jenelle tweeted on Aug. 3. "Oh yeah, you don't care. Silly me, I forgot."

Jenelle went on to call Nathan out for never even picking up the phone to check on Kaiser.

"Oh wait, you've never called him. That would be giving you credit you don't deserve," she added.

Nathan originally filed a motion for custody with a North Carolina court on July 24.

In the documents obtained by People, he claimed that Jenelle's current husband, David Eason, 30, is violent and poses a danger to Kaiser, among other allegations that the couple has substance abuse issues.

Just days before the filing, an episode of "Teen Mom 2" aired in which Jenelle pulls out a firearm during a road rage incident with her son from a previous relationship, 9-year-old Jace, in the front seat of the car.

Along with Jace and Kaiser, Jenelle also has a 1-year-old daughter named Ensley with David.