Moments after Kathie Lee Gifford announced her upcoming departure from "Today," speculation began as to whom would take over the coveted spot opposite Hoda Kotb. According to a new report, Jenna Bush Hager is the "favorite" to fill those shoes.

Page Six said that Jenna is well-liked by both viewers and NBC head honchos. Jenna, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, has filled in admirably for Kathie Lee in the past. An NBC source noted that Jenna has great chemistry with Hoda.

"Jenna's my hot bet to join Hoda," the NBC source told Page Six.

On Tuesday, Kathie Lee, 65, announced that she will be leaving "Today" in April 2019 on the 11th anniversary of her joining the show. She has co-anchored the morning show's fourth hour since 2010. In her announcement, she said she initially planned on staying on the show for a year.

"It's an exciting time for me and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up, but it's also hard," she said. "The reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody here so much. I've been in this business for 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people who just give, give, give every day."

After a tearful walk down memory lane, Kathie Lee said she has an idea of who should take over her job, but she didn't name names.

"I know somebody wonderful will be sitting in this seat afterwards," she said. "I have my idea who might be absolutely wonderful. But there's a great pool of talent and beauty and heart right around here. And if they come from outside the family, they will soon become family because we treat everyone that way."