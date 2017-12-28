Pssh! What rift rumors?

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, there's usually one story or another circulating of the couple's pending demise. But, we're not buying the mag who cried split this time.

Just last week, In Touch claimed that Justin walked out on his wife over 3 months ago.

But, low and behold, they were spotted getting off of a private jet in Mexico for a holiday vacation on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

The seemingly still-happy couple has been known to ring in the New Year in Cabo San Lucas, often times with celebrity friends, like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski or Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney.

This time, Jennifer and Justin were joined by Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, who flew in on the same jet.

Jennifer and Jason actually go way, way back.

They've starred in 5 movies together, including "Horrible Bosses" and "Office Christmas Party."

She also just recently penned a sweet -- and quite funny -- speech for his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in July.

Rob Latour / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

"The part that I'm the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather," Jennifer explained. "It's like, 'Is he young? Is he old? He looks 12, he acts 100!' But even in his most restful state, he's one of the loveliest men to be around."

And, they've vacationed together with their significant others before, spending time in places like Aspen and Bora Bora.

But, Mexico seems to be one of Jennifer and Justin's favorite getaway spots. They even spent her 48th birthday there in March.

"It's a great spot because it's close to L.A.," Justin told E! News. "You can dip over there and dip back."

HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @ justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Regardless of the location, a romantics couple's vacay puts a pretty big kibosh on any signs of a split.

Jennifer and Justin were first linked in 2011, but didn't tie the knot until 2015.