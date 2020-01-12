Jennifer Lopez is officially a Versace girl.

George Pimentel / WireImage

On Saturday, J.Lo announced on Instagram that she was representing the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

"I am so excited I can finally reveal that I am the face of the #VersaceSS20 campaign!" she wrote alongside multiple shots from the campaign. "Thank you to @Donatella_Versace and everyone at @Versace for your vision and collaboration."

The fashion house shared many of the same images to its Instagram page, as well.

"The new #VersaceSS20 advertising campaign features long-time friend of the House @jlo who surprised the audience and broke the internet closing the runway show in an iteration of the iconic Jungle print dress," an Instagram post read, referring to the pop star's appearance at Milan Fashion Week last fall in which she donned a dress reminiscent of the one which she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images / Getty Images

Versace later said, "The new #VersaceSS20 campaign is a provocation on the power of the internet and its vessels for voyeurism."

J.Lo, who's performing at the Super Bowl halftime show next month, spoke about her iconic green Versace dress while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in December.

"I walked the runway at Milan for the first time wearing a dress I wore 20 years ago," she said. "Now some people said I look better now than I did then, and I'm not bragging — that's just, you know, gossip."

WWD/Shutterstock

She ended her monologue with a music number while swapping out her tuxedo for that same Versace dress.