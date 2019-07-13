Winning the World Cup comes with endless perks!

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for MTV

Carli Lloyd, who plays on the U.S. Women's National Team and won the World Cup earlier this month, continued her celebrations at Jennifer Lopez's concert on Friday, July 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Lopez, who is on her "It's My Party" tour, typically pulls a man out of the crowd for a special onstage experience, but in honor of Lloyd attending the show, she brought the 36-year-old two-time world champion up for a lap dance! Lopez first announced that the soccer champion, who is also a two-time an Olympic gold medalist, was in attendance at the concert. She then had her own champion athlete, fiance Alex Rodriguez, escort Lloyd from the crowd to the backstage area, according to reports.

Photo by Quality Sport Images / Getty Images / Getty Images

"I've got a little present for you. Are you ready for this? I don't know if you're ready for this," Lopez said on stage. "I've got a little present for you. Actually, Carli, I got two presents for you."

Lopez then gave Lloyd a lap dance to the song "Birthday Sex," — fitting as Lloyd will turn 37 on July 16. The song then segued into Lopez's classic hit "If You Had My Love."

Earlier this week the 49-year-old shared her love for the USWNT on Instagram. "So proud of the World Champs #USWNT!!!! Fan since '99! #limitless #WomensWorldCup99 #RoseBowl #20thanniversary #letsgetloud!…," she captioned a video montage of top soccer moments between 1999 and today.