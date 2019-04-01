Jennifer Lopez is feeling herself as Ramona, the ringleader of a group of former strip club employees who plot to turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clients, on the set of her new movie, "Hustlers."

REX/Shutterstock

On March 31, the 49-year-old singer-actress shared a photo of herself in character on Instagram. In the snapshot, J.Lo wears a high-cut pink bikini, a dangling belly-button piercing, gold jewelry and sunglasses and holds a blinged-out lighter in her pink manicured hand.

"I'm a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire 🔥 On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment," Jennifer captioned the photo.

Her new fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, commented on the pic with a series of emojis -- explosion, heart, fire and 100 -- according to the Instagram site Comments by Celebs.

A few other bold-faced names also commented on J.Lo's hot snapshot. "Boom! There it is," music star Lenny Kravitz wrote in her Instagram comments. "Yes," added supermodel Naomi Campbell, along with a series of fire and sparkling heart emojis. "Dayum mamaaa," commented Vanessa Hudgens, who co-starred with J.Lo in "Second Act."

Added "So You Think You Can Dance?" choreographer Travis Wall: "Are you for real??? Unbelievable 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️." Jennifer's vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, called her "Pink Panther💝" in the comments.

J.Lo's makeup artist, Scott Barnes, posted another pic from the same setup. In this snapshot, she's wearing a fur coat atop her bikini. "NEW POST! Sneak peek at #Ramona @jlo for her film #hustlers @hustlersmovie @stxentertainment," he captioned the pic.

The Instagram site @stylejlo also posted a full-length pic of Jennifer taken from Scott's Instagram Story in which the superstar can be seen wearing a pair of $595 white heels -- Cassie platform sandals in optic white -- by designer Ruthie Davis.

"Hustlers," which is currently filming in New York, also stars Constance Wu, Kiki Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles and Cardi B.