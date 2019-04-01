Jennifer Lopez reveals rock-hard abs, belly ring in pink bikini on 'Hustlers' set: Photos
Jennifer Lopez is feeling herself as Ramona, the ringleader of a group of former strip club employees who plot to turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clients, on the set of her new movie, "Hustlers."
On March 31, the 49-year-old singer-actress shared a photo of herself in character on Instagram. In the snapshot, J.Lo wears a high-cut pink bikini, a dangling belly-button piercing, gold jewelry and sunglasses and holds a blinged-out lighter in her pink manicured hand.
"I'm a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire 🔥 On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment," Jennifer captioned the photo.
Her new fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, commented on the pic with a series of emojis -- explosion, heart, fire and 100 -- according to the Instagram site Comments by Celebs.
A few other bold-faced names also commented on J.Lo's hot snapshot. "Boom! There it is," music star Lenny Kravitz wrote in her Instagram comments. "Yes," added supermodel Naomi Campbell, along with a series of fire and sparkling heart emojis. "Dayum mamaaa," commented Vanessa Hudgens, who co-starred with J.Lo in "Second Act."
Added "So You Think You Can Dance?" choreographer Travis Wall: "Are you for real??? Unbelievable 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️." Jennifer's vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, called her "Pink Panther💝" in the comments.
J.Lo's makeup artist, Scott Barnes, posted another pic from the same setup. In this snapshot, she's wearing a fur coat atop her bikini. "NEW POST! Sneak peek at #Ramona @jlo for her film #hustlers @hustlersmovie @stxentertainment," he captioned the pic.
The Instagram site @stylejlo also posted a full-length pic of Jennifer taken from Scott's Instagram Story in which the superstar can be seen wearing a pair of $595 white heels -- Cassie platform sandals in optic white -- by designer Ruthie Davis.
"Hustlers," which is currently filming in New York, also stars Constance Wu, Kiki Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles and Cardi B.