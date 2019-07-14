Take that, blackout!

Jennifer Lopez was heartbroken when a blackout ruined her New York City concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, July 13, but she's doing everything in her power (pun intended) to get the show quickly rescheduled for disappointed fans.

"Gonna take more than a city-wide blackout to shut us down!" she captioned an Instagram video with good news on Sunday. "Rescheduling the show for Monday night!"

Jenny sounded hopeful that her It's My Party Tour date could be changed, despite her busy schedule, as long as the lights actually come back on in time.

"Looks like if everything goes well and the power comes back on tomorrow," she explained in the clip, "[Madison Square Garden] is working feverishly to make this happen. I have said that I will come back on Monday before my show in Boston on Tuesday to do the show that we did not do tonight."

The blackout hit just as Jennifer was starting her performance and the crowd was swiftly forced to evacuate the venue.

With emergency announcements blaring overhead, she recorded a message backstage to apologize for having to cancel, but promised to make it up to her fans.

"I love you," she said in the clip. "I am so sorry that this happened in the middle of our moment this time. I'm going to get back to you guys as soon as I can with when we're going to reschedule the show."

On her way home, J. Lo returned to Instagram to further express her disappointment over the turn of events.

"I am devastated and heartbroken right now," she lamented. "I cannot tell you, on the second night of performing at MSG after such an amazing night last night, I just don't know what to say. I just want you guys to know that you're going to get your money's worth, that we are going to come back and we're going to do an amazing show for you."

While Jennifer felt terrible about the mid-show cancellation, she also knew the situation was handled in the best way possible for everyone's safety.

She added, "I am so sorry that this happened. Obviously, it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it really well. They did the smartest thing for everyone's safety. So, I love you, I'm sorry and I will see you all very soon."

And despite the sudden evacuation, fans didn't let the blackout ruin their concert-going experience entirely that night.

Instead, some "JLovers" took to the streets outside of Madison Square Garden to keep the party and the music going!

"AFTER THE BLACKOUT‼️" one concert-goer posted on Instagram. "This shows how much we all love you @JLO!!!! Right after the show got cancelled, JLovers from NYC decided to go outside and have a lil party blasting Jen's music!! They tried to stop the party but fans went right outside with it."