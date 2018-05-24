When Jennifer Lopez hits the gym, it's her wallet that gets a workout.

On May 23, the singer hit up the TruFusion gym in Miami with her beau, Alex Rodriguez. While rocking an all-white outfit and neon green shoes, JLo also toted a bright yellow Hermès Kelly bag.

Splash News

The bag retails for $18,500, according to Page Six.

It's a been a banner week for Jennifer. On Sunday, she premiered her new song "Dinero" at the Billboard Music Awards. The well-received performance featured fake JLo cash being thrown into the crowd. Later, she had a "Dinero" afterparty in Las Vegas' Spago in which the fake cash was again thrown about.

That's about all that was fake. According to nail technician to the stars Tom Bachik, Jen also wore a real $100 bill on her nails at the Billboard Awards and at the afterparty.

Tom posted several close ups of her nails to his Instagram, and they are impre$$ive.

"It's All About the #Dinero," he said.

Clearly, Jen is just out here living her best life.