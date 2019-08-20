Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld's eldest daughter, Sascha, is turning the page and entering a new part of her life: she headed off to college on Monday!

The proud mother posted a family photo to Instagram to commemorate the next phase in life for Sascha, 18.

"New chapter begins for Sascha. Off to college!," Jessica captioned the photo that included herself, Jerry, Sascha and their other children Julian Kal, 16, and Shepherd Kellen, 13. "So many warm wishes and [goodbye's] sent our way from friends and family this morning before we left. Thank you! We feel tremendous gratitude for each and all. Ps - Julian is getting a haircut today."

The Seinfelds previously announced that Sascha would be attending Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

After posting the family picture — which included their dogs — many of Jerry and Jessica's A-list friends expressed their well wishes.

"Congratulations Sascha! Gorgeous family Jessica," Julianne Moore wrote.

Debra Messing said, "Wow! What a milestone! Congratulations to Sascha and the whole fam!"

Others congratulating Jerry and Jessica's daughter included B.J. Novak, Ali Wentworth and Michael J. Fox's wife, Tracy Pollan.

Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Sascha is expected to graduate from Duke in 2023.

Jessica is so stranger to gushing about her teen daughter.

"ConGraduations to all class of 2019er's, but specifically to our firstborn," Jessica captioned a snap of Sascha in June. "We are so proud to be your parents."