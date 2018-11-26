Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his off-and-on girlfriend Jennifer Harley have apparently moved past their differences, and they're expecting another baby!

The "Jersey Shore" star shared an image of Jen to Instagram on Nov. 26.

Jen also shared an image of Ronnie holding her belly.

"BABY BUMP DEBUT!," she captioned the image.

The couple already shares 7-month-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro.

The alleged pregnancy announcement is certainly surprising considering Ronnie and Jen's volatile relationship. In June, she was arrested after allegedly dragging him with a car while their infant daughter was in the backseat. A few weeks before that, she was investigated in a battery case in which she allegedly spit and hit Ronnie.

@tt_kittymeow / Instagram

In late October, Ronnie shared a picture of himself with a black eye on his Instagram story. He implied that Jen hit him.

"Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your [sic] willing to lie and hurt the people that u love the most to protect," he wrote. Jen said he was lying.

Earlier in the year, he accused her of having a sex tape.

Meanwhile this year, she filmed a video of them fighting, which she shared on Instagram Live. She also accused him of cheating on her.

To rub salt into the wound, he has also said she's an absent mother.