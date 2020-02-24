Jesse James is headed back to TV.

The vehicle customizer and West Coast Choppers founder -- who now lives in Austin, Texas, where he runs his thriving customization business -- will be returning to the Discovery Channel later this year in a revival of his "Monster Garage" series, which originally aired from 2002 to 2006.

Now, 14 years later, the reboot will feature "an upgraded garage, cutting-edge technology and a renewed passion for creating some of most mind-blowing vehicles to ever drive across television screens," Discovery said in a statement, as reported by The Wrap hours after TMZ broke the news.

Jesse, 50, said in the statement, "It's crazy to think my relationship with Discovery Channel started exactly 20 years ago. After all this time I'm still excited to step into the Monster Garage. Excited to work hard and push the limits again. Showing people what you can do with teamwork, skills and a refusal to quit."

The reality TV star -- who also has a custom gun business called Jesse James Firearms Unlimited -- met his most famous ex-wife, Sandra Bullock, thanks to his work on the first iteration of his show. He and the Oscar winner fell for one another and quietly started dating after she took her godson, who was a fan of "Monster Garage," on a tour of the West Coast Choppers facility in 2003.

They married in 2005 and split in 2010 after Jesse was involved in a devastating cheating scandal. Jesse and Sandra had just brought home son Louis -- no one knew they were adopting at the time -- and the actress completed the adoption on her own in the wake of Jesse's infidelity, for which he publicly apologized.

In 2013, he married his fourth wife, drag racer Alexis DeJoria, whose father is Paul Mitchell co-founder John Paul DeJoria. Jesse has three kids -- two with his first wife, Karla James, and one with his second wife, Janine Lindemulder.

Last week, he announced another big role he'll soon be taking on: Grandpa. "Soooooo do you remember that little blonde girl from Motorcycle Mania???? You know the one that thought she was a way better skipper than me?? Well my little girl Chandler is 25 Now! Annnnd expecting a baby due next month. ANNND It's a Girl!!!! And And I'm gonna be a grandpa. Whoa Damn I just said that out loud! Time flys!" Jesse captioned a slideshow on Instagram showing footage of Chandler as a little girl on TV and now as a grown woman with her baby bump.

"For Real though I'm so proud of CJ. She is such a strong, kind, beautiful woman now. She's going to be an Amazing mom. I can see it.....Ok now you can go ahead and fill the comments with old man jokes..." he added.